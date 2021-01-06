Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Helios Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 14.81%.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 668,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Helios Technologies by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Helios Technologies by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

