Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FCAU has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

NYSE FCAU opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.79. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 0.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCAU. Bank of Italy boosted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 21.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 13,342,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,456 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 105.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after buying an additional 964,002 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 422.7% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,092,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,346,000 after buying an additional 883,205 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the third quarter valued at $10,357,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 341.0% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 469,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 362,891 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.