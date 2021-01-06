DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

NYSE:DXC opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.41. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,415 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $320,280.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 5,015.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

