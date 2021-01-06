The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.28

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and traded as high as $13.90. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 11,141 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13.

Get The Mexico Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 824.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 28,122 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,105,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 44,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.