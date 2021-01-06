GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.46

GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and traded as high as $19.41. GraniteShares Gold Trust shares last traded at $19.39, with a volume of 693,865 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 189.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 196,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 128,485 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in GraniteShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 43.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 151,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the period.

