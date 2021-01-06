VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.97

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.97 and traded as high as $25.12. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF shares last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 3,982,625 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 9,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 39,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

