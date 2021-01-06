Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.06. Clean Energy Technologies shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 7,366,322 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY)

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions focused on energy efficiency and renewable. It operates through three segments: Clean Energy HRS, Cety Europe, and Electronic Assembly. The company's principal product is the Clean Cycle, a generator that captures waste heat from various sources and turns it into electricity.

