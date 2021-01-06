II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.53.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IIVI. Benchmark lifted their target price on II-VI from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on II-VI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on II-VI from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on II-VI in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on II-VI in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $79.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.09. II-VI has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $79.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -718.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $728.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.86 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 113.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that II-VI will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 8,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $597,570.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $612,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,767,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,197 shares of company stock valued at $26,434,407 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of II-VI by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 119,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in II-VI by 25.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in II-VI by 98.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in II-VI by 4.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in II-VI in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

