Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 31.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 133,636 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.38. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $411.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 2.86.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $220.19 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. Equities analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

