Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,497 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 40.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $459,000. 28.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of TNK opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.30 million, a PE ratio of 1.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.44 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

