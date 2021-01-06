Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 568.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 58,517 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZIOP. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ZIOP. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIOP opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

