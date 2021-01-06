Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 41.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,816 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 84.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 168.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 629,164 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1,605.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 400,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 376,845 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $3,270,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 49.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 156,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 101.72 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBDC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $67,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,720.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $27,610.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,477.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 124,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,360. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

