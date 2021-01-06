Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,344,000 after acquiring an additional 55,799 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $504,848,000 after acquiring an additional 136,440 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $366,299,000 after acquiring an additional 146,039 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 24,921.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,460,000 after acquiring an additional 530,593 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK stock opened at $239.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.31. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $245.53.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

