JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,080 Shares of Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Goodrich Petroleum were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDP. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 82.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 70.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 69.5% during the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 110,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 45,430 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on GDP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Goodrich Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of GDP stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 million.

Goodrich Petroleum Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

