JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 52,200 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 63,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.30 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Taseko Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.31.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $65.88 million during the quarter.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

