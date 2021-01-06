JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 515.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 353,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $747,000.

Shares of MJ opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $19.33.

