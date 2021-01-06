Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,324 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Intel by 64.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $267,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,800 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,952,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,936,000 after buying an additional 1,589,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $833,217,000 after buying an additional 1,511,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.81.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

