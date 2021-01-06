M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 935 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STZ stock opened at $216.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.33. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $220.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.20.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

