M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Liberty Global by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Liberty Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global by 329.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.29. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

