M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 495 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,210,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,030,150,000 after purchasing an additional 370,673 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,213 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,974,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,721,000 after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,377,000 after acquiring an additional 142,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.24.

NYSE:GS opened at $270.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.09. The company has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $273.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

