M&R Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 20.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 33.5% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ED. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.61.

NYSE ED opened at $69.87 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.21 and a 200 day moving average of $75.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

