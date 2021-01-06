PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Sells $966,084.00 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $966,084.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,123,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,499,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PriceSmart alerts:

On Monday, December 14th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 744 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $65,546.40.

On Thursday, December 10th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 8,679 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $753,771.15.

PSMT stock opened at $93.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.74. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $95.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $810.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.50 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSMT. BidaskClub raised PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 288.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of August 31, 2020, the company operated 46 warehouse clubs.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.