Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CFO Sells 15,810 Shares of Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 15,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $495,011.10.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth about $359,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 20.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,332 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 91,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ITCI shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

