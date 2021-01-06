Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 3,227 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 3,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.85, for a total transaction of $535,197.95.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $164.00 on Wednesday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $184.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.38.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avalara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,819,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,571,000 after purchasing an additional 976,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,377,000 after buying an additional 668,719 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,410,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,901,000 after buying an additional 159,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avalara by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,546,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,992,000 after buying an additional 131,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after buying an additional 71,290 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

