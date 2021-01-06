Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Air Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Air Canada from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Air Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Air Canada from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.29.

ACDVF stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.75. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $568.17 million for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 86.60% and a negative net margin of 34.54%.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

