Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at Truist

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ANTM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Anthem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $345.17.

Anthem stock opened at $315.10 on Tuesday. Anthem has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $338.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,425,000 after purchasing an additional 477,208 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in Anthem by 3.1% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,999,000 after buying an additional 103,406 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,679,000 after buying an additional 237,568 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,745,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,818,000 after buying an additional 64,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Anthem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,951,000 after buying an additional 32,411 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

