Vertical Research Downgrades Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) to Sell

Vertical Research cut shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALB. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Albemarle from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. HSBC raised Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Albemarle from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.04.

Get Albemarle alerts:

NYSE ALB opened at $162.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $166.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond increased its stake in Albemarle by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.