Morgan Stanley Reiterates Underweight Rating for Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF)

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CWQXF has been the topic of several other reports. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get Castellum AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS CWQXF opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86. Castellum AB has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $25.20.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

Featured Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.