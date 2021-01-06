Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bright Mountain Media, Inc. owns, acquires and manages websites customized which provide users, primarily military and public safety personnel as well as veterans and retirees with information, news, products, videos and services. The company’s websites contain a number of sections which includes originally written news content, blogs, forums, career information, products and videos. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, FL. “

Bright Mountain Media stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. Bright Mountain Media has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Bright Mountain Media had a negative net margin of 503.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bright Mountain Media will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Mountain Media, Inc, owns and manages websites in the United States. The company operates websites, which provides information, news, and entertainment to military, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It also offers video, display, mobile, and native advertisements, as well as provides focused promotion for advertisers of products and services.

