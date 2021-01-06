NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of NovaGold Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of NG stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58.

In related news, Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 69,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $730,852.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 229,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,002.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 91,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,953.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 470,550 shares of company stock worth $4,977,909.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 32.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,763 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 160,695 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 145,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,701,646 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,881,000 after acquiring an additional 830,206 shares during the period.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovaGold Resources (NG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.