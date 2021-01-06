Global Ecology (OTCMKTS:GLEC) versus L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Head-To-Head Analysis

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) and Global Ecology (OTCMKTS:GLEC) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.9% of L3Harris Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of L3Harris Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares L3Harris Technologies and Global Ecology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L3Harris Technologies $12.86 billion 2.98 $1.33 billion $10.08 18.09 Global Ecology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

L3Harris Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Global Ecology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for L3Harris Technologies and Global Ecology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L3Harris Technologies 0 1 19 0 2.95 Global Ecology 0 0 0 0 N/A

L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $240.44, indicating a potential upside of 31.86%. Given L3Harris Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe L3Harris Technologies is more favorable than Global Ecology.

Profitability

This table compares L3Harris Technologies and Global Ecology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L3Harris Technologies 7.18% 11.29% 6.56% Global Ecology N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

L3Harris Technologies has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Ecology has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

L3Harris Technologies beats Global Ecology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc., an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions. It also manufactures and integrates maritime integrated command, control, communications, computers, and cyber ISR systems for maritime platforms; unmanned surface and undersea autonomous solutions; power and ship control systems; and other electronic and electrical products and systems, as well as designs and manufactures electro-optical and infrared sensors and surveillance, and targeting systems. Its Space and Airborne Systems segment offers space payloads, sensors, and full-mission solutions; classified intelligence and cyber defense solutions; and avionics and electronic warfare systems. The company's Communication Systems segment provides tactical radio communications, SATCOM terminals, and battlefield management networks; broadband secured mobile networked communication equipment, including airborne, space, and surface data link terminals, as well as ground stations and transportable tactical SATCOM systems; helmet and weapon mounted integrated night vision systems; and radios, systems applications, and equipment for public safety and professional communications. Its Aviation Systems segment offers defense aviation products; security, detection, and other commercial aviation products; commercial and military pilot training solutions; and mission networks for air traffic management. The company was formerly known as Harris Corporation and changed its name to L3Harris Technologies, Inc. in June 2019. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

About Global Ecology

Global Ecology Corporation, through its subsidiary and joint ventures, engages in the production and sale of soil and water remediation technologies. Its products include Mobile PureWater System, a mobile water purification system for use in areas where safe and clean drinking water is scarce or affected by natural disasters; and IMS1000, an ionized mineral solution for treating reservoirs, lakes, and other large bodies of water, as well as for large HVAC systems, waste water systems, drilling water de-contamination, and various agricultural applications. The company's products also comprise soil remediation products, including natural fertilizers/soil additives and compost products for enhancing crop yield and turf growth. It has a strategic partnership with International Renewable Energy Organization. The company was formerly known as Homeland Security Network, Inc. and changed its name to Global Ecology Corporation in August 2009. Global Ecology Corporation was founded in 1986 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey.

