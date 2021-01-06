$17.72 Million in Sales Expected for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will report $17.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.70 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eargo will report full-year sales of $64.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.50 million to $64.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $83.98 million, with estimates ranging from $83.80 million to $84.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $4.64. The firm had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EAR. ValuEngine cut Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eargo in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Eargo in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eargo in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of EAR opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.20. Eargo has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $62.35.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

