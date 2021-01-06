Head-To-Head Survey: M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) & HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT)

M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) and HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.7% of HBT Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of M&F Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

M&F Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HBT Financial has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for M&F Bancorp and HBT Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M&F Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A HBT Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

HBT Financial has a consensus target price of $16.17, indicating a potential upside of 6.92%. Given HBT Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HBT Financial is more favorable than M&F Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares M&F Bancorp and HBT Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HBT Financial $176.49 million 2.35 $66.86 million $3.43 4.41

HBT Financial has higher revenue and earnings than M&F Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares M&F Bancorp and HBT Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A HBT Financial 24.93% 12.63% 1.29%

Summary

HBT Financial beats M&F Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M&F Bancorp

M&F Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans for commercial and residential real estate, and construction; and consumer loans, as well as ATM services. It operates seven branch offices in Durham, Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, and Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate (CRE) loans, including non-owner occupied CRE, construction and land development, and multi-family loans; commercial and industrial and owner-occupied CRE loans; agricultural and farmland loans; and one-to-four family residential loans, as well as municipal, consumer, and other loans. In addition, it offers wealth management services, including financial planning to individuals, trusts, and estates; trustee and custodial, investment management, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services; farmland management, farmland sale, and crop insurance services; and treasury management services, as well as originates and sells residential mortgage loans. Further, the company provides digital banking services, such as online banking, mobile banking, and digital payments services, as well as personal financial management tools. It operates through 61 full-service and three limited-service branch locations across 18 counties in Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company was formerly known as Heartland Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to HBT Financial, Inc. in September 2019. HBT Financial, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois.

