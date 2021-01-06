Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Holdings Raised by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Centene were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Centene by 1,640.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Centene by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $21,036,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,724 shares of company stock valued at $28,030,367 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $61.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.78.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stephens lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

