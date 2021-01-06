First Financial Bank Trust Division Purchases 2,301 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,081,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,928,000 after buying an additional 50,698 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,671,000 after buying an additional 53,689 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,636,000 after buying an additional 191,305 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,208,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,357,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,696,000 after buying an additional 242,871 shares during the period. 17.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,042,300.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 346,496 shares of company stock valued at $28,082,897. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $74.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day moving average of $72.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.99%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.50 to $76.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

