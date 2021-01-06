Private Trust Co. NA Has $814,000 Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,541 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 153.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 38.9% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 625.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth about $87,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FRC opened at $148.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.02 and a 200-day moving average of $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $149.16.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.68 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.41.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

