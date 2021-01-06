Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01. The company has a market cap of $262.64 million, a P/E ratio of -128.06 and a beta of 3.16.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $1.40. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $123.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 3,062.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 107,421 shares in the last quarter. 28.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

