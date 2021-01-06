Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of EQS opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. Equus Total Return has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34.

Get Equus Total Return alerts:

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The investment management company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Equus Total Return had a negative return on equity of 28.52% and a negative net margin of 2,522.53%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Equus Total Return Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equus Total Return and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.