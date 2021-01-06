Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MYE. BidaskClub raised shares of Myers Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myers Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.33.

Myers Industries stock opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $758.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Myers Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $132.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

In other Myers Industries news, Director Lori A. Lutey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,237 shares in the company, valued at $106,153.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Foley purchased 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $38,722.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,087.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,500 shares of company stock worth $227,724. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Myers Industries by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Myers Industries by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Myers Industries by 325.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Myers Industries by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

