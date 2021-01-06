Private Trust Co. NA Has $745,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $81.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.25. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

