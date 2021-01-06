Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,612,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,134,000 after purchasing an additional 100,903 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 50.5% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,122,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,091,000 after purchasing an additional 376,589 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,006,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 829,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,769,000 after purchasing an additional 44,519 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $84.73 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $8,678,722.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,550. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.