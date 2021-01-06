Huami (NYSE:HMI) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Huami (NYSE:HMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Huami from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of HMI stock opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. Huami has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.77). Huami had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 4.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Huami by 3,764.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 22,966 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huami by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huami by 1,246.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 31,968 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huami in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Huami by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huami Company Profile

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

