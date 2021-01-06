Private Trust Co. NA Has $866,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,483,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,517,000 after buying an additional 160,117 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 89,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,202,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,556,190.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FIS opened at $136.68 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -759.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.72.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

