Private Trust Co. NA Buys 60 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 638,247 shares of company stock valued at $335,292,138. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $520.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. CSFB reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $533.43.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

