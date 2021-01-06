Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 367,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 13,422.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 27,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 495.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 197,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000,000 after buying an additional 247,630 shares in the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.84.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT opened at $183.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $185.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

