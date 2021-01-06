HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

HDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NYSE HDB opened at $71.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $130.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $72.44.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

