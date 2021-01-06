ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 3.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in ICU Medical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total value of $56,014.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,976.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,242,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,365,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,777 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,515. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $219.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.50. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.01 and a 52 week high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ICU Medical from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ICU Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.67.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

