Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.55.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $152.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $157.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

