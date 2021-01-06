Private Trust Co. NA Sells 410 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,427,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,389,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.06.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LH stock opened at $208.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $218.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.