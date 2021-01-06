Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Holdings Increased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE PSX opened at $71.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of -25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.88. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $108.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.76.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.